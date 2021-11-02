CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Whistleblower Asks Mark Zuckerberg To Resign; Chides The Rebranding

By Anusuya Lahiri
 6 days ago
  • Whistleblower Frances Haugen advised her former boss Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg to step down and allow change instead of allocating resources to a rebrand, Reuters reports from her first public address.
  • "I think it is unlikely the company will change if [Mark Zuckerberg] remains the CEO," Haugen said at the opening night of the Web Summit.
  • "A key problem is that the foundation of the platform's security is based on monitoring content language by language, which does not scale to all the countries where Facebook operates," Haugen noted.
  • With ~3 billion users, the social network changed its name to Meta last week in a rebrand that focuses on building the "metaverse."
  • Facebook's rebranding came amid strong criticism from lawmakers and regulators over its business practices, particularly its enormous market power, algorithmic decisions, and the policing of abuses on its services.
  • Recently, Haugen told British and American lawmakers that Facebook would fuel more violent unrest worldwide unless it curbed its algorithms.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.27% at $330.86 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia

#Resign#Meta Platforms Inc#Reuters#The Web Summit#British#American#Wikimedia
