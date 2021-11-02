Facebook Whistleblower Asks Mark Zuckerberg To Resign; Chides The Rebranding

Twitter has spoken -- after Elon Musk polled his more than 62 million followers on whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares, by Sunday a majority had voted "yes." "I was prepared to accept either outcome," said Musk, who regularly takes to Twitter to make unexpected announcements or surprising comments. He did not specify when or how he plans to sell the shares. The electric car maker's query on Saturday night follows a proposal by US Congressional Democrats to tax the super wealthy more heavily by targeting stocks, which are usually only taxed when sold. Musk had already criticized the proposal at the end of October, tweeting: "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you."

