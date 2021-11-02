DuPont To Acquire Rogers At 33% Premium

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) is being acquired by a six-entity investor group in a $14 billion deal that will take the company private. What Happened: The buyer entity in the transaction, Condor BidCo Inc., will acquire all outstanding shares of the cybersecurity company's common stock for $26 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $12 billion on an equity value basis and over $14 billion on an enterprise value basis after giving effect to repayment of McAfee debt.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO