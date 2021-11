Gloria Vanderbilt’s Apartment Is Colorful – Just Like She Was!. Gloria Vanderbilt’s Manhattan apartment was just as colorful and fashion-forward as the lady herself. Gloria, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, was a socialite known around the world, great-great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt, and the mother of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. She was also an artist and clothing designer who made her own fortune when she first put her name on a pair of designer jeans. What followed was a career that made denim-fashion history. Her charming Beekman Place apartment was listed for sale in July at $1.12 million. The apartment is now in contract and, according to the listing agent, received many offers substantially over the asking price. The sale has not yet closed, nor has the final sale amount been revealed.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO