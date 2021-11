With the Green Bay Packers playing on Thursday night at the Arizona Cardinals, the teams had to release an injury report even though they didn’t practice. Cornerback Kevin King, who missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, and outside linebacker Preston Smith, who missed Sunday’s game against Washington with an oblique strain, would have practiced as limited participation. King, who was limited at all three practices last week, had back added to his list of maladies. Smith was limited on Friday, his only practice of the week, but had his streak of 102 consecutive games snapped.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO