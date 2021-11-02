CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Resumes Import of Pine Nuts from Afghanistan

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAMABAD — China has reactivated a direct air trade link with Afghanistan in a bid...

foreigndesknews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine#Humanitarian Crisis#Chinese#Islamist Taliban
