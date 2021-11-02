China Resumes Import of Pine Nuts from Afghanistan

China is capable of blockading Taiwan's major ports and airports to cut off key transport links, the island's defence ministry warned Tuesday, with Beijing-Taipei tensions at their highest in years.
Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be brought into its fold, by force if necessary.
Beijing has ramped up pressure -- including record incursions by warplanes -- since Tsai Ing-wen became Taiwan's president in 2016, as she views the island as a sovereign nation and not part of "one China".
Beijing is strengthening its air, sea and land strike capabilities against the island, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a biennial report released Tuesday.
Comments / 0