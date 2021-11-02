CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Is this the most DANGEROUS golf game you have EVER seen?

By Matt Chivers
golfmagic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf is a very fun and addictive sport. It is extremely popular and the sport is loved by millions of people around the world. However, it can be a very dangerous sport especially when you take it into your own hands, as this group of boys do in the video...

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Phil Mickelson and "Stupid is as stupid does"

Phil Mickelson more realistic than the king and - also - Bryson DeChambeau. Lefty takes head-on at the latest decision by the USGA and R&A that have restricted the use of certain drivers. Phil Mickelson, statements. "Stupid is as stupid does", tweets Mickelson using Forrest Gump to hit the two...
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Rory McIlroy expressed empathy for Rickie Fowler on Sunday

It was High Noon on a football Sunday in fall in Las Vegas, and it seemed like old times. There they were, two former wunderkinds — Rors and Rick, both now 32 — strolling down the first fairway of a Tom Fazio development course called the Summit Club. They continue,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Muscle And Fitness

Francielle Mattos Wins The Wellness Division at Olympia 2021

Francielle Mattos made Olympia history as the first winner of the Wellness division at Olympia 2021. This year was the first time Olympia held the wellness competition and the champ was more than excited to share it with her fans and followers. “Campeã galera 🏆⭕️😭. A primeira Miss Wellness @mrolympiallc...
FITNESS
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, new photos on the golf course

Days go by and new photos of Tiger Woods are popping up on a golf course. The occasion is a junior race for his son Charlie, in Florida. Woods is immortalized on his legs, without crutches, leaning (initially) on a golf club. It is the very first time since the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

'Tiger Woods will be at the Masters': Golf fans react to latest pictures

In recent months our Tiger Woods updates have been filtering through in dribs and drabs. A picture here, a comment from a PGA Tour pro who has spoken to him or maybe even an Instagram post from the big cat himself. Ever since he overturned his luxury SUV after he...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#The Golf Club#Golf Roulette
Golf.com

Pro makes quadruple bogey, misses cut — then goes on epic daylong rant

Ian Poulter, at about a little before 4 p.m. local time, was three-under for his round with three holes to go, eight-under for his World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba tournament and making plans for the weekend. Poulter, at about a little after 4 p.m. local time, was one-over for...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, good news about his condition

On his legs, without crutches, leaning (initially) on a golf "stick" For the first time since the serious accident last February in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods showed himself to the public without a brace on his leg but with a simple (and long) protective sock. He did it in Florida,...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘What a ridiculous rule’: Renowned coach rips PGA Tour’s newest rules tweak

The PGA Tour recently informed players about a tweak coming to its rules book in 2022, but not everyone is a fan of the change. In an email to players and caddies, first reported by Brian Wacker, the Tour detailed its changes to yardage books and green-reading materials that will be put in place beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
GOLF
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game ends abruptly following brawl

As far as college football rivalry games go, it doesn’t get much more intense than Johnson C. Smith vs. Livingstone. The 2 schools are credited with playing the first ever HBCU game all the way back in 1892, and this weekend’s game might have been the ugliest of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, one million dollar for his putter

Two months after Golden Age Golf Auctions sold a Tiger Woods Scotty Cameron backup putter traced to the 2000 season for an astounding $393,300, a fractional sports investing platform has its sights set on cracking the $1 million mark with another Woods-used wand. Recent Tiger putters sold at auction have...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy