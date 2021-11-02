CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin: Russia Must Build Up Defenses in View of NATO Moves

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country’s...

Telegraph

The Belarus border crisis is a new low - even for Putin

Vladimir Putin has already proved himself a master of the dark arts of hybrid warfare. From cyber attacks, to gas prices, to his squads of mysterious “little green men” who flooded war torn Ukraine, the Russian president knows how to destabilise his opponents. Characteristically, there is plausible deniability for the...
NATO drills in Black Sea aim to contain Russia: Lavrov

Moscow [Russia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO drills in the Black Sea are related to Washington's aim to contain Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. "I think that NATO exercises are connected with the desire of the United States and its allies to follow the policy of containment...
Vladimir Putin
CNN

CIA Director had rare conversation with Putin while in Moscow last week

(CNN) — CIA Director Bill Burns held a rare conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week, to convey "serious" US concerns about Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border and to attempt to determine Russian intentions, two sources with direct knowledge told CNN. Putin's spokesperson also confirmed...
Send Ukraine US troops, weapons, key Republicans tell Biden

WASHINGTON ― Republican Reps. Mike Rogers and Mike Turner are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to further arm Ukraine and “deploy a U.S. military presence in the Black Sea” to warn off a renewed invasion threat from Russian forces. “With the recent massing of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border,...
Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
Hypersonic Missiles to Be Delivered to Russian Navy in 2022, Putin Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said deliveries of Zircon hypersonic missiles to the country’s navy will begin in 2022, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Putin’s televised remarks come a month after Russia’s defense ministry said it successfully tested a hypersonic missile for the first time. Putin said the missile hit both ground...
Ukraine denies Russia border build-up as defence minister quits

Ukraine has denied reports of a Russian military build-up near its eastern border that raised fears of a new escalation in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists. The statement came hours before a government official said Tuesday that Ukraine's Defence Minister Andriy Taran had resigned -- reportedly on health grounds. Taran, who had led the ministry since March 2020, has not commented on his resignation, a decision which parliament must ratify amid reports of an impending wider cabinet reshuffle. The 66-year-old Taran "has complaints about his health", the leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky's faction in parliament, Davyd Arakhamiia, told reporters.
Russia Holds Black Sea Navy Drills With Eye on US Ships

Russia’s Black Sea naval forces practiced destroying enemy targets on Tuesday as Moscow bristled at the presence of two U.S. warships in the area. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russian forces could observe the USS Mount Whitney navy command ship “through binoculars or in the crosshairs of its … defense systems” and complained about NATO activity near Russia’s borders.
Russia will react to attempts to break 'strategic parity' -Putin

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia will react to other countries' attempts to break "strategic parity," President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, referring to the global missile defence system being deployed by the United States and its allies. Russia is concerned that an efficient missile defence will allow its Western...
Russia Fulfilling All Climate Obligations: Putin

Moscow [Russia], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia performs all its obligations aimed at tackling climate change and implements the policy of gas emissions reduction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. "Our country actively and proactively takes part in international efforts to preserve climate. We fulfil all our commitments under the...
Russia tells Afghan neighbours to say no to U.S., NATO presence

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s top diplomat told Afghanistan’s neighbours on Wednesday to refuse to host U.S. or NATO military forces following their withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Kremlin is worried by the risk of Islamist militants spilling into Central Asia from Afghanistan and bristles at the idea of the West gaining...
The absurd 'crime’ of religious worship in Putin’s Russia

During a speech last week, President Vladimir Putin returned to one of his favorite claims, which is that Russians are guided by a moral and spiritual conservatism that rejects the social experiments and cultural upheaval he sees in the “monstrous” Western concerns about race and gender. “Each of us is a human being,” Mr. Putin said. “This is what matters.”
Former Ambassador Michael McFaul on Putin's Russia

In this episode of “Intelligence Matters,” host Michael Morell speaks with Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and current director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. Morell and McFaul discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main geopolitical objectives and personal anxieties about the West. McFaul shares behind-the-scenes details of meeting and negotiating with Putin, as well as thoughts on how the Biden administration should approach its relationship with the Kremlin.
Johnson tells Putin ‘significant’ difficulties remain in UK-Russia relationship

Issues including the Salisbury nerve agent attack and Russia’s actions in Ukraine were discussed. Boris Johnson has told Vladimir Putin that the UK’s “current relationship with Russia is not the one we want” but the two countries have a “responsibility to work together”. Issues including the Salisbury nerve agent attack...
