Putin: Russia Must Build Up Defenses in View of NATO Moves

Ukraine has denied reports of a Russian military build-up near its eastern border that raised fears of a new escalation in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists. The statement came hours before a government official said Tuesday that Ukraine's Defence Minister Andriy Taran had resigned -- reportedly on health grounds. Taran, who had led the ministry since March 2020, has not commented on his resignation, a decision which parliament must ratify amid reports of an impending wider cabinet reshuffle. The 66-year-old Taran "has complaints about his health", the leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky's faction in parliament, Davyd Arakhamiia, told reporters.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO