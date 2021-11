For more than five decades the Laurel Golf Club has been one of Laurel’s shining stars, providing lush greens, serving great food, and helping golfers hone their skills. None of that is going to change, but it’s only getting bigger and better. The Laurel Golf Club members got onboard with the idea of reconstructing the club house, almost doubling its size and making upgrades in the process. Construction will begin in January with a completion date in 2023. In the meantime, the 18-hole golf course will be open and the restaurant will be set up as a food truck with a large heated tent for patrons. Bingo nights will continue as long as the public supports them.

LAUREL, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO