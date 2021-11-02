NGHTMRE, Zomboy collide on debut collaboration, ‘Shell Shock’ featuring Georgia Ku

Bigroom couldn’t be any farther removed from hitting the genre graveyard, and W&W and Blasterjaxx are making sure of that as they always have and will always continue to do. The Dutch quartet has previously met up three different times dating back to 2014, with two Revealed Recordings masterpieces in “Rocket” and “Bowser” as well as their Rave Culture missile “Let the Music Take Control” from 2019 to their credit. Not a moment has gone by since that summer release day from more than two years ago that pleas for a fourth clash ceased to exist, with W&W and Blasterjaxx finally putting that to rest by unleashing “Dynamite (Bigroom Nation)” on the former’s label home.

