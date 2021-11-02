CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NGHTMRE, Zomboy collide on debut collaboration, ‘Shell Shock’ featuring Georgia Ku

By Farrell Sweeney
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNGHTMRE and Zomboy have come together for a single representing uniquely momentous career milestones for the respective artists. Delivering “Shell Shock” featuring Georgia Ku,...

Related
Your EDM

Seven Lions Debuts New Collaboration With REZZ On EDC Main Stage

You’ve probably been hearing it all through the pandemic, that producers weren’t releasing their best works until touring and live events resumed. Despite many albums and impressive projects being dropped during the pandemic, overall, that probably remains true. There’s still so many sets to go through from EDC that we’ll likely be finding IDs for weeks, but one has already surfaced — Seven Lions & Rezz.
ROCK MUSIC
Your EDM

NEW: deadmau5, NGHTMRE, Shöckface, LYNY, Achilles – Your EDM | Week In Music

Halloween is upon us and some of our favorite creatives likes deadmau5, NGHTMRE, UZ and many other incredible artists have blessed us with new music. Icons like deadmau5 teamed up with Foster The People’s frontman Mark Foster. NGHTMRE, MEDUZA, mark veins, Azide, and others all released new singles this week. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Nicky Romero renews origins with unexpected single, ‘Acid Is My DNA’

Nicky Romero channels a new kind of energy with not so foreign origins in his latest release “Acid Is My DNA.” Departing from the progressive house sound that popularized him as a household name, Romero forays into sonic territory that harkens to his 2012 style, notably in “Generation 303.”. Although...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

MEDUZA continue chart-topping ambitions with ‘Tell It To My Heart’ featuring Hozier

Ring the alarm, for another MEDUZA chart topper could be inbound. Cue “Tell It To My Heart” featuring Hozier. The Italian trio attempting to bring house music back to daytime radio has succeeded at doing just that in its short but impactful two-plus years on the scene. MEDUZA’s first release, “Piece Of Your Heart” featuring Goodboys, topped charts upon its release in 2019 and attracted an excess of 2 billion plus across platforms,not to mention multiple diamond, platinum, and gold certifications in 27 countries and a GRAMMY nomination to boot. These accolades put MEDUZA on the map and now, the outfit is back with another house anthem that’s sure to earn club and radio play alike.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Lee Foss and Joshwa join in on massive collaborative effort for Black Eyed Peas’ ‘My Humps’ rework

Already garnering support from house music authorities across the globe, including FISHER, Solardo, Vintage Culture, and more, Lee Foss and Joshwa‘s “My Humps” remix has not skipped a beat while making its way through the festival circuit. With Joshwa’s catalogue of summer heaters such as “Party’s Jumpin‘” heavily aired out by one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists To Watch of 2021 John Summit earlier this year, the latest track calls forth a steady continuation of Joshwa’s climb to the next rung of house music’s echelon.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: Skrillex stakes his flag at Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner for his first solo show in New York since 2017

On October 27, Skrillex enthusiasts in the tri-state area had the unexpected opportunity to catch the dubstep driver on stage in New York for his first solo show in the city since 2017. Of note, it also doubled as one of Skrillex’s first shows after the COVID-19 pandemic, following his back-to-back-to-back with Four Tet and Jamie XX in London, and as to be expected, the event—which also featured Wax Motif and Noodz—swiftly sold out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dancingastronaut.com

W&W and Blasterjaxx defend bigroom reign for a fourth time on ‘Dynamite (Bigroom Nation)’

Bigroom couldn’t be any farther removed from hitting the genre graveyard, and W&W and Blasterjaxx are making sure of that as they always have and will always continue to do. The Dutch quartet has previously met up three different times dating back to 2014, with two Revealed Recordings masterpieces in “Rocket” and “Bowser” as well as their Rave Culture missile “Let the Music Take Control” from 2019 to their credit. Not a moment has gone by since that summer release day from more than two years ago that pleas for a fourth clash ceased to exist, with W&W and Blasterjaxx finally putting that to rest by unleashing “Dynamite (Bigroom Nation)” on the former’s label home.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

AmyElle transports listeners back four decades with new single, ‘Push It’

AmyElle is diving into old-school house with her new single, “Push It.” Aiming to bring a return to Chicago’s signature style of footworking dance music, the rising house producer hooks in with her infectious beats and transports listeners back to early-80s Chicago. “I always find myself endlessly searching for old...
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Exclusive: Mark Knight shares loaded hour-long mix ahead of Seismic Dance Event [Stream]

With a recently restored events circuit now well intact, festivals are continuing to land on the calendar, with Austin’s Seismic Dance Event quickly approaching. Yotto, AC Slater, Bonobo, Luttrell, Nina Kraviz, Claptone, Black Coffee, Rinzen, and Mark Knight make up a handful of performers on this year’s talent-stacked lineup, with the aforementioned Toolroom Records head honcho proffering a brand new, exclusive hour-long mix ahead of the 2021 edition of the event. Taking to the decks for a near 70-minute session, Knight shares a loaded tracklist designed to prime listeners for what the veteran beatmaker has in store for Austin attendees later this month.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Ryllz drops a pin ‘In This Galaxy’

Ryllz invites listeners to step “In This Galaxy” on a soaring Sovereign Records release that radiates main stage power. The single is the 17-year-old producer’s fifth of 2021 to date, most recently following mid-August’s “Vortex” and previously, “Inception,” “Warrior,” and “Occult.” The Netherlands-based talent taps into a vocal-centric structure on “In This Galaxy,” which extends the spirited future-bounce sound that Ryllz has spun across his past productions. Making a compelling case for Ryllz’s inclusion on year-end summaries of ascendant artists to watch in 2022, “In This Galaxy” can be streamed below.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

William Black puts all the right ‘Pieces’ together on sophomore album

When William Black’s debut album Pages first hit airwaves in the summer of 2019, it felt like a massive coming out party for one of dance music’s newest names on the scene. Leading up to Pages release, Black had slowly begun making a name for himself with official remixes for artists like Steve Aoki and ARMNHMR to go with standout singles like “Daydreamer” with Dancing Astronaut Supernova Amidy and “Hallucinate” with Nevve. But his impressive debut album set the bar high, solidifying Black as not just an artist to watch, but rather an artist who had officially arrived.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Kage comes out swinging with Confession-co-signed ‘Oblivion’ EP

The name “Kage” commands a familiarity on Confession grounds. Though the tastemaker has touched down on Monstercat, Do Not Duplicate Recordings, Insomniac Records‘ IN / ROTATION, and Martin Garrix‘s STMPD RCRDS, he’s directed a steady stock of tracks to Tchami’s Confession in recent years. After staking his flag in Confession territory with a remix of the label head’s Suburban Plaza-aided “Toxic Love,” which landed on Year Zero (Remixes), Kage has come back to Confession, his Oblivion EP in tow.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Rossy shares new Deadbeats-championed single, ‘Octavia’

Rossy has made her way over to Deadbeats for a brand new single, “Octavia.” Capturing a vintage aura with a high-energy framework, the track serves as the producer’s debut on Zeds Dead‘s esteemed imprint. With electric energy and a gripping build up, the single transports listeners to a world of Rossy’s own making. Her faint vocals sit in the background of the track, floating through each whining tone.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

What So Not and EVAN GIIA join on ‘Messin’ Me Up’

Returning to streaming platforms with an original track for the first time since April, What So Not is back for an all new collaborative effort, “Messin’ Me Up.” Written and produced alongside CHVRCHES‘ Martin Doherty and EVAN GIIA, the track was an outpouring of emotion from the trying slate of current events that has dominated the last two years, from the Australian bushfires to the pandemic. What So Not comments on the formulation of “Messin’ Me Up” stating,
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

ODEA lays masterful future-bass spin on Said The Sky’s ‘Go On Then, Love’

ODEA has released a magical spin on Said The Sky‘s electro-pop collaboration with The Maine “Go On Then, Love” one month after the tune’s original release. The California-based producer follows up on his two March and June outputs “Voices” and “Dimensions” which landed on his own label, NITEFALL Records, as well as his most recent issue on NIGHTMODE, “Streets” from October.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Martin Garrix and U2 reconvene for contribution to ‘Sing 2’ soundtrack

It’s truly Martin Garrix season. In between his looming AREA21 album and collaborative teasers alongside both Kygo and Zedd, the STMPD RCRDS boss has another sliver of new music to present to the masses. When Garrix rang in his 25th birthday with his EURO 2020 anthem alongside Bono and The Edge, he had revealed in an interview that “We Are The People” was not the lone musical product of his studio sessions with U2. Similarly to Alesso’s Blade Runner: Black Lotus soundtrack inclusion, Garrix can now add scoring a movie onto his lengthy resume, appearing on the credits for U2’s new single from the upcoming Sing 2 soundtrack.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Cristoph and Artche chisel ‘Illusions’ on Pryda Presents

Cristoph has delivered yet another captivating progressive single on Eric Prydz‘s Pryda Presents, “Illusions” with Artche. The two Newcastle producers convene for an eighth time (official releases and IDs included), with “Illusions” following their February collaboration with Franky Wah, “The World You See,” not to mention Cristoph’s October remix of Motorcycle’s trance classic, “As The Rush Comes.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Alison Wonderland revives her Whyte Fang alias with new single, ‘TIDES’

After teasing for years that she would bring back her elusive Whyte Fang alias, Alison Wonderland has finally released the project’s first single in nearly a decade. Featuring glitchy tones that step outside of her typical Alison Wonderland signatures while still maintaining some of her sonic familiarity, “TIDES” packs a memorable punch in less than two minutes.
MUSIC

