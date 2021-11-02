CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: 5 killed when cargo plane crashes in South Sudan

By DENG MACHOL
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An airport official in South Sudan says a...

www.nhregister.com

WOWT

Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) - Two people have died after their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town, they were a brother and sister known by the homeowners. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, Wisconsin. Sheriff’s officials identified...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) — Two people who died when their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town were known to the homeowners, who escaped injury. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, home to about 400 residents, located about 80 miles from Duluth, Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
KITV.com

Feds recover cargo plane that crashed into ocean off Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal officials have recovered a cargo plane that crashed into the ocean off Hawaii. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday that all major components of the 737-200 jet, including the plane's black boxes, have been salvaged from about 400 feet (122 meters) of water off Oahu.
HAWAII STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Douglas residents killed in plane crash

DOUGLAS (WNE) — Well-known retired Douglas teachers Don and Cindy Sutphin died in a plane crash around 1 p.m. Sunday, outside of Harrison, Nebraska. The reason for the Beechcraft P35 Bonanza crash is listed as unknown at this time. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they are investigating the crash.
HARRISON, NE
#South Sudan#Plane Crash#Accident#Ap#Optimum Aviation Ltd
simpleflying.com

Optimum Aviation Antonov An-26 Crashes In South Sudan

A cargo plane carrying five crew members crashed today near Juba International Airport in South Sudan. The aircraft, an Antonov An-26, was taking off from the airport for Maban in South Sudan when the crew declared an emergency just three minutes into the flight. The aircraft came down less than one nautical mile from the end of the runway and burst into flames. All five crew members perished.
ACCIDENTS
1011now.com

Small plane crash in western Nebraska kills two

HARRISON, Neb. - Federal transportation investigators say two people were killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska. Chadron radio station KCSR reports that the single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison. The National Transportation...
NEBRASKA STATE
wbtw.com

Authorities investigating small plane crash in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a small plane crash that occurred Friday night in a wooded area behind the American Legion Post 34 on Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill. According to officials, dispatch received multiple calls about a possible plane...
ROCK HILL, SC
wxpr.org

Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

The brother and sister who died when their small plane crashed into a house in Ashland County were known to the homeowners. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in Marengo. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Aaron Mika and his 21-year-old sister, Aleah Mika died at the scene. The homeowners...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Pilot killed in Oconto County plane crash

TOWN OF MAPLE VALLEY (WLUK) -- A pilot was killed when their plane crashed in Oconto County Wednesday. Around 6:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a plane that appeared to be descending near Kelly Lake. The United States Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration said they were in the...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Panhandle Post

2 killed in small plane crash near Harrison

HARRISON, Neb. (AP) — Federal transportation investigators say two people were killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska. The single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot...
HARRISON, NE
Birmingham Star

Seven Killed After Belarusian Cargo Plane Crashes In Siberia

A Belarusian cargo plane has crashed in southeastern Siberia, killing all seven people on board, officials said. The Antonov An-12 aircraft, owned by the Belarusian company Grodno, crashed and caught fire near Irkutsk on November 3. Russian news reports said the plane disappeared from radar after trying to make an...
ACCIDENTS
Huron Daily Tribune

Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, all 7 aboard dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian cargo plane crashed Wednesday while trying to land in eastern Russia, killing all seven people on board, officials said. The Soviet-built An-12 operated by Belarusian carrier Grodno crashed and caught fire near Irkutsk, eastern Siberia. Belarus’ Investigative Committee, the top state investigative agency, said there...
ACCIDENTS
Kait 8

1 killed in the crash of a small plane in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) - One person was killed when a small aircraft veered out of control and crashed while landing at an eastern Arkansas airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 150 was landing at Forrest City Municipal Airport when the aircraft veered off the runway and crashed about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
FORREST CITY, AR
KGUN 9

Man killed when truck crashes into bus stop in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed after he was hit by a truck while waiting at a south Phoenix bus stop. Police say officers responded to the crash site around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. They say a box truck pulling a car dolly drove onto the sidewalk...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Texas plane crash: Aircraft owner identified as video shows shocking aftermath of Houston wreck

A plane carrying 21 passengers and crew crashed and burst into flames near Houston, Texas.Officials say that amazingly no-one was killed in the accident in Waller County, and two people were treated in hospital.The MD-87 aircraft, which had three crew members onboard, was taking off from Houston Executive Airport when the accident happened on Tuesday morning.“WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-87 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north.,” tweeted Waller County Office of Emergency Management.Flames from the aircraft sent huge plumes of smoke into the air...
ACCIDENTS
WFLA

Latin Grammy winner Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash

SAO PAULO (AP) — Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil’s most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, died Friday in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. She was 26. Mendonça’s press office confirmed her death in a statement, and said four other passengers on the flight also perished. Their plane crashed between […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

