CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Media group says Beijing Olympic organizers working against foreign reporters

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rYs5_0ck14zRP00

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A group representing foreign media outlets on Tuesday criticized Olympic organizers in China and said they're working against non-domestic news outlets in granting access to cover the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in three months.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China, which acts on behalf of foreign media in the Asian nation, said journalists have been denied access to Olympic events and even harassed by agents of the government.

The FCCC said that foreign press outlets have been continuously rebuffed in efforts to cover the Games.

"The FCCC is concerned about the lack of transparency and clarity from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games as well as the International Olympic Committee with regards to Olympic-related reporting in China," the group said in a statement.

"Over the last year, the foreign press corps has been continuously stymied in its coverage of Winter Olympic Game preparations, denied attendance at routine events, and prevented from visiting sports venues in China."

The group said media events are often announced only hours ahead of time, and those who try to attend or register are denied due to capacity limitations or other unreasonable requirements.

According to the International Olympic Committee charter, organizers must take "all necessary steps in order to ensure the fullest coverage by the different media and the widest possible audience in the world for the Games."

Chinese organizers did not immediately respond to the FCCC's complaint.

China has imposed strict regulations for the Beijing Games, including requiring unvaccinated athletes to quarantine for 21 days and a closed-loop system of daily COVID-19 monitoring and testing. Like last year's Summer Games in Tokyo, international spectators will not be allowed to attend.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are scheduled to begin Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 20.

Comments / 7

Related
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Winter Olympic Games#Beijing Olympic#Asian#Fccc#The Foreign Press Corps#Chinese
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
IBTimes

China Vows No Mercy For Taiwan Independence 'Diehards'

China vowed Friday to punish "diehard" Taiwan politicians, saying it would ban several from visiting the mainland, as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiked to their highest level in years. China claims Taiwan as its territory -- to be seized one day, by force if necessary -- and has intensified...
CHINA
The Independent

Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Calls for boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics to grow louder: Report

Brussels [Belgium], November 8 (ANI): With the opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Beijing Olympics drawing near, calls for the boycott of the games are expected to grow louder amid the Chinese ongoing repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Human rights experts and lawmakers of several countries are calling for the boycott...
WORLD
kion546.com

Beijing confirms strict ‘closed loop’ for Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China says participants in next year’s Winter Olympics will be strictly isolated from the general population and could face expulsion for violating COVID-19 restrictions. Beijing 2022 organizing committee official Zhang Jiandong says those taking part in the Winter Games beginning Feb. 4 must remain in a “closed loop” for accommodation, training, competing, transport and dining. An Olympic bubble has long been on the books but Beijing has now made the restrictions official as part of its zero tolerance approach to the pandemic. Participants will also have to undergo regular testing for the coronavirus before and during the Games. China has largely eliminated local transmission of COVID-19, although dozens of new cases have appeared in recent days countrywide.
SPORTS
abc17news.com

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in Beijing. The games are scheduled to take place February 4-20, 2022. The Paralympics are scheduled to take place March 4-13, 2022. Facts. Beijing is the capital of China, and its population is over 20 million. It is...
SPORTS
Public Radio International PRI

100 days to Olympics in Beijing

The countdown is on until the Olympic Games in Beijing. Organizers are facing two main challenges — COVID-19 containment and a boycott movement. The World’s Marco Werman has more.
SPORTS
whtc.com

Olympics-Tokyo experience reassures Australia for Beijing

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Chef de Mission for the Winter Olympics says the experience of the Tokyo Summer Games has reassured him that the health protocols in place in Beijing will keep his athletes safe. Beijing marked the 100-day countdown to the Games on Wednesday with the city’s vice mayor...
SPORTS
wfxb.com

100 Day Countdown to Beijing Winter Olympics Begins

The countdown has begun! Today marks 100 days until the Beijing Winter Olympics. But with that happy news, the number of people boycotting the games is growing. In 2008, the city’s 100 day countdown to the summer games was marked by musical performances, a marathon relay around the Olympic green and church prayers but not much of a celebration is planned for this time around. Since October 17th, China has recorded more than 200 infections in about a dozen provinces and municipalities and health experts think the outbreak will worsen in the upcoming days. Organizers plan to hold the events in a bubble around the city which will cover all of the stadiums and competition venues as well as accommodations, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies. Athletes who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine but those not fully vaccinated will have to spend 21 days in quarantine upon arrival and will have to remain in the bubble throughout the games.
SPORTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
43K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy