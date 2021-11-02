CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Herring confident following SCOTUS oral argument on unconstitutional Texas abortion ban

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following the November 1, 2021, oral argument in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in the cases of United States of America v. State of Texas et al., and Whole Woman’s Health et al. v. Jackson et al. that seek...

royalexaminer.com

Filibuster Distillery and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law

RICHMOND (November 5, 2021) – Following charges brought by Attorney General Mark R. Herring and the Virginia Department of Environmental Equality (DEQ), Filibuster Distillery, LLC (Filibuster), Filibuster Barrels, LLC, and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law for dumping over 40,000 gallons of industrial waste and discharging cooling water outside of the terms of their permit into a stream in Shenandoah County. Collectively, the two corporations and Dilawri have agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty, a majority of which will be redirected back into the Shenandoah County community through education and infrastructure support. As part of the agreement, Filibuster agrees to maintain compliance at the distillery and invest in equipment upgrades to prevent future environmental impacts. These guilty pleas are the first criminal pleas related to environmental violations brought by the Office of the Attorney General and DEQ and came after a multi-year investigation conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal, and DEQ into Filibuster.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Northam announces new Commonwealth Connect Fund to expand broadband

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on November 4, 2021, the collective pledge of more than $1.5 million by the Cameron Foundation, Dominion Energy, Facebook, and Primis Bank to expand broadband access to underserved locations across the Commonwealth. The funding will further the ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide for the approximately 233,000 locations in Virginia that lack access to broadband.
INTERNET
princewilliamtimes.com

Del. Jason Miyares elected Virginia attorney general, Herring concedes

Democrat Mark Herring lost his bid for third term as Virginia’s attorney general Tuesday night, losing to Republican Del. Jason Miyares by about 2 points, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. The race was called by the Associated Press with 100% of the vote reported....
DELAWARE STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Read: Transcripts of Supreme Court oral arguments over Texas' abortion law

The Supreme Court grappled with the abortion issue for nearly three hours on Monday, hearing two challenges to the Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks. The first case, Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson, was brought by abortion providers. The second was brought by President Joe Biden's Justice Department against the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Virginia Mercury

‘Our work is not done’: A Q&A with Attorney General Mark Herring

With just a few days until this year’s election, polls have indicated a tightening race between Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, and Republican candidate Jason Miyares, a state delegate. This is the first in a two-part Q&A series with Herring and Miyares. For Herring, a third term would be focused on defending progressive legislation […] The post ‘Our work is not done’: A Q&A with Attorney General Mark Herring appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Mother Jones

The SCOTUS Arguments on Texas’ Abortion Ban Mostly Ignored the People Who Need Help Right Now

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today challenging and defending Texas’ new abortion law through a pair of cases—Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas. Both were fairly technical in nature: The first took on the standing of the state’s six-week abortion ban, which also threatens anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion with a civil lawsuit that could literally be filed by any private citizen. The second addressed the Department of Justice’s ability to intervene when a state passes a law that infringes on its residents’ constitutional rights. As a result, listening to today’s arguments, you could easily forget what is actually at stake: The thousands of people who have already suffered the gargantuan consequences of the law over the two months it’s been in effect—a number that grows each and every day this law continues to stand.
TEXAS STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘You will fail in court’: Ohio attorney general, others write in letter to Biden about vaccine mandates

(WJW) – Before the federal government officially announced a vaccine-or-test policy for most businesses, attorneys general from 24 states, including Ohio, were prepared to file suit. President Joe Biden announced his intent to enact an Occupational Safety Hazard and Administration emergency policy in September. A week later, Ohio Attorney General David Yost and others indicated […]
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
msmagazine.com

Supreme Court Hears DOJ Challenge to Texas Abortion Ban, Considers Revival of a Jim-Crow-Era Tactic to Circumvent Constitutional Rights

“Texas’s assertion that federal courts are powerless to halt its ongoing constitutional violations is both wrong and dangerous.”. —Justice Department brief in United States v. Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday morning in two cases challenging the Texas abortion ban. In a brief defending the law, Texas...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YubaNet

Abortion Providers’ Brief Filed in TX Abortion Ban Case Before SCOTUS

October 27, 2021 – Today, the Center for Reproductive Rights filed its opening brief in advance of Monday’s arguments when the Supreme Court will hear both Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas. These two cases challenge Texas’s ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, known as S.B. 8. The ban has been in effect for nearly two months, during which time most Texans have been unable to access abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS

