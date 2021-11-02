Attorney General Herring confident following SCOTUS oral argument on unconstitutional Texas abortion ban

RICHMOND (November 5, 2021) – Following charges brought by Attorney General Mark R. Herring and the Virginia Department of Environmental Equality (DEQ), Filibuster Distillery, LLC (Filibuster), Filibuster Barrels, LLC, and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law for dumping over 40,000 gallons of industrial waste and discharging cooling water outside of the terms of their permit into a stream in Shenandoah County. Collectively, the two corporations and Dilawri have agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty, a majority of which will be redirected back into the Shenandoah County community through education and infrastructure support. As part of the agreement, Filibuster agrees to maintain compliance at the distillery and invest in equipment upgrades to prevent future environmental impacts. These guilty pleas are the first criminal pleas related to environmental violations brought by the Office of the Attorney General and DEQ and came after a multi-year investigation conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal, and DEQ into Filibuster.
