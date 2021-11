The City of St. Louis got a massive amount of money from the federal government for Covid relief – more than $500 million or about half of the city's entire yearly budget. In August, the city approved a plan to spend the first $135 million of that money. The plan included something pushed by Mayor Tishaura Jones – $500 checks for roughly 10,000 city households based on income and impact of Covid on finances.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO