Food Safety

Check your fridge: Dole, Walmart, Giant and Kroger salads recalled after listeria found

By David J. Neal
Merced Sun-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDole Fresh Vegetables recalled bagged garden salad sold under its brand and Walmart, Kroger and Giant Food Stores store brands after Georgia Department of Agriculture testing found listeria in a sample. The salads should already be off store shelves, as all had a best by date...

www.mercedsunstar.com

