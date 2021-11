You’ve seen people stream video games, but what about games of chance?. Have you heard about casino or slot streaming? It’s the practice of gamblers filming themselves as they play then broadcasting live to audiences. Since 2019, gambling streams have become increasingly popular even though their inception goes further than that. In 2020, the pandemic saw even more people turn to casino streamers for entertainment during the lockdown. The sector is still riding that trend, with the number of Twitch slot streaming channels rising by the day. So, it makes sense that some players would consider getting into Twitch streaming to capitalize on the popularity.

