How latest construction projects could impact business in the Coastal Bend

A milestone today in the big expansion project at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. The tower has been “topped off” in terms of its steel construction. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos Executive Team held a ceremony to sign the final steel beam that will be placed at the top of the new 23-story hotel tower at Four Winds South Bend. The expansion of Four Winds South Bend, which is currently underway, will include 317 hotel rooms featuring 83 suites. There will also be a spa, convention area, meeting space, a ballroom, lounge, bar & grille, an outdoor roof-top swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion of Four Winds South Bend has created 270 construction jobs and will create an additional 350 to 400 new jobs at the casino resort once construction is complete in the first quarter of 2023.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO