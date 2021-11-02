CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How latest construction projects could impact business in the Coastal Bend

KIII 3News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Island residents will be bracing for even more change when it comes to construction and traffic. The nine billion dollar rehabilitation project to the JFK Causeway along with the new Water Exchange Bridge are some of the construction projects that are about to go underway....

www.kiiitv.com

WTGS

Flooding impacts roads in the Coastal Empire

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Highway 80 has reopened in both directions Sunday afternoon after the Bull River Bridge to Lazaretto Creek closed due to flooding. The Chatham County Police Department said water was covering the road. Additionally, Shipyard Road leading to Burnside Island reopened at 11:56 a.m. Tybee officials...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
State
Texas State
Sheridan Media

JCHC Construction Projects Begin This Month

The Johnson County Healthcare Center is planning a major construction project in three separate phases which will begin later this month. In a recent interview, CEO Luke Senden discussed the projects, funding, and how it will affect the facility in the coming years. Senden talks about Phase One, which is...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
alicetx.com

LiftFund and EDA seek to lift Coastal Bend's small businesses

Low interest recovery loans available to businesses impacted by COVID-19 Small businesses in the Coastal Bend region looking to purchase new equipment, machinery, commercial vehicles or even real estate can get help with their purchases through a loan program offered by LiftFund, in partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration. 
SMALL BUSINESS
#Surfside Sandwich Shop
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
moodyonthemarket.com

Four Winds South Bend Project Marks Construction Milestone

A milestone today in the big expansion project at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. The tower has been “topped off” in terms of its steel construction. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos Executive Team held a ceremony to sign the final steel beam that will be placed at the top of the new 23-story hotel tower at Four Winds South Bend. The expansion of Four Winds South Bend, which is currently underway, will include 317 hotel rooms featuring 83 suites. There will also be a spa, convention area, meeting space, a ballroom, lounge, bar & grille, an outdoor roof-top swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion of Four Winds South Bend has created 270 construction jobs and will create an additional 350 to 400 new jobs at the casino resort once construction is complete in the first quarter of 2023.
SOUTH BEND, IN
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi hosts community cleanup event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a social media post from the City of Corpus Christi a free cleanup event will be held Nov. 6. The 'Litter Critter' event is set to to help accommodate residents who may need help cleaning up larger items. The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial High School parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Wbaltv.com

Residents, businesses recover from impact of coastal flooding

Water has yet to fully drain out of the area, but the water levels have gone down. Friday's storm brought flood waters that impacted businesses in Fells Point, causing some to close early. On Saturday morning, a high tide then brought on another wave of coastal flooding. Baltimore City plans...
BALTIMORE, MD
KIII 3News

UTILITY SERVICE: City of Corpus Christi online and phone bill payments unavailable due to software maintenance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be performing maintenance to the City’s Utility Billing and Development Services software beginning Thursday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, October 31, 2021. Utility Billing: Online and phone utility bill payments will be unavailable during the maintenance period. Payments...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
fortscott.biz

New Business: Rocking K Construction

Brandon Krebs, started a new business, Rocking K Construction, in August 2021. Krebs offers the community brush mowing, pasture reclaiming, hauling and excavation, demolition, snow removal, leveling for both residential and commercial, and firewood for the winter. He offers free quotes for proposed work. “I enjoy being able to help...
FORT SCOTT, KS
