Serious mistakes in the care of mothers and babies at a scandal-hit NHS hospital were kept hidden from regulators and senior health bosses.A new inquiry into poor maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, one of the largest in England, has now started its work and it will investigate how mistakes were incorrectly downgraded in a way that meant the trust avoided scrutiny.This is thought to include baby deaths, stillbirths and children suffering brain damage during birth.It meant incidents were not reported to NHS England or local health bosses and gave the impression there were fewer mistakes happening on the...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 HOURS AGO