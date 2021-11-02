Thieves Stealing Minecraft Accounts Get Hit With Instant Karma

The Evercade handheld console was my favourite new gaming hardware of 2020. Made by Blaze Entertainment, this wallet-friendly, retro-gaming focused system uses cartridges, specially curated releases collecting an array of (mostly) 8- and 16-bit games from a range of well-known publishers, including Atari, Namco, Codemasters and Data East. While it’s kind of an emululation device, it’s not one that you can load up with a bunch of ROMs (like the Funkey S, or Anbernic’s popular portable devices), be they acquired entirely fairly or otherwise. All of its games - which range from two to 20 titles on a single cart - are fully licensed. At present, there are over 260 games playable on the Evercade - and now, with the Evercade VS, this ecosystem of nostalgia-soaked play and exciting exploration of previously unheralded surprises is coming home.

