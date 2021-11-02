CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves Stealing Minecraft Accounts Get Hit With Instant Karma

By Imogen Donovan
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent cybersecurity report claims that nasty Minecraft thieves are getting their comeuppance as the accounts they’re trying to steal are actually installing ransomware on their machines. Look, while it’s unfortunate that people still get scammed in 2021, there’s something that can’t be beaten when you learn that the...

