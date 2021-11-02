CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion for 2021

By Metro US
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in broader age groups. The company said it is...

Metro International

S.Korea to purchase 70,000 courses of new Pfizer COVID-19 pill

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has agreed to buy 70,000 courses of Pfizer Inc’s experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday. Pfizer on Friday said trial results showed that its Paxlovid pill reduced by 89% the risk of hospitalization or death in...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joined the race for an easy-to-use medication to treat the coronavirus. Currently most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Competitor Merck's COVID-19 pill...
INDUSTRY
Metro International

Kroger says press release announcing acceptance of bitcoin cash is fake

(Reuters) -A spokesperson for Kroger Co said on Friday a press release saying the grocer would accept “bitcoin cash” this holiday season is fraudulent. The release appeared on Kroger’s investor relations page. It was not immediately clear how the release made it to the company’s website. Kroger did not provide...
RETAIL
Metro International

Fewer U.S. workers sidelined as Delta cases began to fall, survey shows

(Reuters) – The number of U.S. workers unable to work at some point over the previous four weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic dropped by more than a million in October, while fewer people reported not looking for jobs because of those health concerns as cases began to fall, a Labor Department survey showed on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – A trial of Pfizer Inc’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said on Friday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Canadian regulator ends pandemic-era restriction allowing banks, insurers to lift dividends

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian banks and insurers can resume dividend increases, share buybacks and increase executive compensation, the country’s financial regulator said on Thursday, lifting a moratorium it has imposed on them since March 2020. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said in a statement these measures were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Pfizer beats third-quarter expectations despite COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty sales slipping

Pfizer beat third-quarter expectations and raised its 2021 forecast again even as sales of its top product, the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, slipped in the U.S. Soaring international sales of the preventive shots helped pushed total Comirnaty revenue close to $13 billion in the quarter, and the drugmaker said Tuesday that it now expects to book about $36 billion in sales from the vaccine this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOX8 News

FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in children

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc’s experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, offering what could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Oil gains after U.S. infrastructure bill, plans to address prices

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as positive signs for global economic growth supported the outlook for energy demand and the United States said it was weighing options to address high prices. Brent crude was up by 70 cents, or 0.9%, at $83.44 a barrel at 1255 GMT, after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
Metro International

E-scooter startup Lime raises $523 million, eyes going public in 2022

(Reuters) – Urban mobility company Lime said on Friday it had raised $523 million from investors to scale up production of its latest e-scooters and e-bikes and its top executive said the startup is aiming for a stock market listing in 2022. The San Francisco-based company said the money it...
BUSINESS

