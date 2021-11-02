2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roseman stocks up on defense

Last week, it was Sam Howell sneaking into Round 1. This time, it's Malik Willis, who has been a favorite of the media mock-draft community for months. And while there's much to like about Willis' game, we haven't yet seen enough to be convinced that he's a slam-dunk first-round pick. A lot of that is because we have to project where he'll be in 2-3 years, which isn't that different to the conversations we were having about Josh Allen coming out of Wyoming. That said, if Willis balls out against Ole Miss on Saturday -- against Matt Corral, no less (and we've had Corral as the first QB drafted in recent mock drafts) -- then that will certainly change the conversation, and along with it, his draft stock.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO