Wethersfield School Releases Agenda for Bond Hearing and School Board Meeting November 11th

(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board held its regular monthly meeting for October a week ago last night in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the annual audit for Fiscal Year 2021 – Kemper CPA Group noted the District had no issues with a clean audit : appointed Board member Mandy Rieman as the District’s delegate at the Joint Annual Conference next month : on a 6 to 1 vote, approved the 2020 Newton Power Station Settlement agreement with Vistra Energy : tabled the Board’s previous action for an elevator to be installed at the Junior High/High School until the District’s bid process can be researched : agreed for Superintendent Johnson to seek and negotiate project proposals with Farnsworth Group and Holland Construction for architectural and construction management services related to a potential HVAC project for the Newton Elementary School, Jasper County Junior High School, and Newton Community High School with grant money available for use : approved a memorandum of understanding with the Jasper County Education Association for teacher evaluations for Fiscal Year 2022 : approved grants for the District’s Ag Teachers and the Fiscal Year 2022 FFA Alumni : heard an update on the District’s Strategic Plan, noting it is available online : and took no other action but to adjourn after a 34 minute closed session to discuss personnel and real property : the next regular monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board will be held Monday, November 15th, at the Board Office in Newton.

NEWTON, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO