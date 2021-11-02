Kewanee Chamber of Commerce Announces Plans for 15th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Windmont Lighting

Jason Mock | San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. Last week, the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors hosted its annual board planning meeting to look at what has been working well and planning for the future. This year, we started with an overview of the chamber’s strategic plan approved in 2019. Based on feedback gathered in 2019, the chamber approved seven primary strategic areas of focus that would be the chamber’s future roadmap. The board and staff quickly moved forward with implementing the goals, and then as we all know, our world turned upside down in 2020 with the pandemic. The chamber shifted its focus to helping the business community understand the pandemic and providing tools to help them keep their doors open. This focus did not stop in 2021, but at the same time, the chamber has worked to move back to somewhat of normal times while keeping the business community and its staff safe.

