Kewanee Chamber of Commerce Announces Plans for 15th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Windmont Lighting

Canal Winchester’s 15th annual storybook Christmas celebration kicks off the holiday season in downtown Canal Winchester on December 3rd and 4th from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. A free public event, Christmas in the Village will feature Santa visits, a holiday craft bazaar, model train displays, ice sculpting, kids’ activities, a gingerbread house contest, holiday music, and much more! Santa Claus will arrive downtown to start the event each night by officially lighting our Christmas tree at Stradley Park (behind the city's municipal building at 36 S. High St). On Saturday, December 4th, arrive early to watch the Brockstrong Light up the Night Holiday Lights parade. (For more information about the Holiday Lights Parade, please visit www.cwholidaylightsparade.com.)
Comments / 0