Mogadore police issued an alert on their Facebook page warning residents of a scam that uses local police simply doing their jobs to fool people into paying money. Someone calls, texts, emails, mails through the U.S. Postal Service, or sends a notice through a delivery service saying they are notifying the person that a warrant will be issued if they do not pay them. The scammer then calls into local police dispatch and asks for a welfare check on that person. Police come to the house to check on the person and the occupant does not answer the door because they believe the police are there to arrest them. The victim is then convinced and pays the scammer so that the “warrant” will be withdrawn.

MOGADORE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO