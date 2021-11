Wade Miley, Cy Young candidate in the National League, has been claimed off waivers by the Cubs. Miley, 34, had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021. He pitched to a 3.37 ERA over 28 starts, and was arguably the best pitcher on the Reds this season. His 3.37 ERA was good enough for 18th best in baseball. That ERA was also the lowest he has had in a full season since 2012, his first full year in the major leagues, where he posted a 3.33 ERA.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO