Today in history: Nov. 2

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance P. Sijan exemplified what it means to live by a warrior ethos, leaving behind a heroic legacy of tough-mindedness, tireless motivation, an unceasing vigilance, and a willingness to sacrifice one’s life for their country.
From the streets of New York to the Vietnam battlefields and the power corridors of Washington, Colin Powell broke racial barriers to become one of the nation's top diplomats. Beside him all along was one quiet force: Alma Johnson Powell. Colin Powell died at 84 this week of coronavirus complications...
If you’re a Marine Corps aviator, you’ve likely heard tales of Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, one of the service’s greatest pilots. Boyington’s exploits during World War II became so famous that they were made into a TV show. But behind the scenes, his leadership vastly helped the Allies in the...
