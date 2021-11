Acoca joins as the first external CEO in the company’s history, succeeding CEO and Founder Zach McLeroy, who led the company since its inception in 1990. October 26, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATHENS, Ga. - Zaxby’s announced today that CEO and Co-Founder Zach McLeroy will transition to Chairman of the Company effective January 2022, after more than 30 years leading the brand. Bernard Acoca has been appointed as the company’s new chief executive officer. Acoca’s experience leading some of the nation’s top restaurant concepts will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth, while McLeroy’s continued involvement will ensure the culture and founder-led history of Zaxby’s continue as a guiding principle.

ATHENS, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO