Timberland Has Launched Its First-Ever Rental Collection

Japanese clothing retailer GU has teamed up with SOPH. again for the second collaborative capsule titled “1MW by SOPH.”. After its first debut of relaxed lifestyle staples, the two labels are now back with some winter pieces all in a natural color palette. Spanning garments in beige, olive, grey, black and coral, the ready-to-wear assemblage features fleece jackets, pullovers, hoodies, tees, tapered pants, and cargo pants — all marked with “1MW by SOPH” branding while SOPH.’s logo can be seen scattered throughout. One highlight item is the bandana graphic piece designed by YAR led by YOSHIROTTEN. The winter-ready lineup spans from unisex, kids and babywear offerings.
