Timberland Has Launched Its First-Ever Rental Collection

hypebeast.com
Cover picture for the articleAs the world of fashion looks to promote more conscious consumerism, Timberland has unveiled its first ever rental collection alongside UK-based platform HURR. Founded in 2017, HURR is a clothing rental platform that was born with...

Comments / 0

BAPE And Vans Embark On First Ever Head-To-Toe Collection

Japanese streetwear institution turned global icon is continuing their busybody ways as A Bathing Ape announces a full collaborative capsule with skate-lifestyle brand Vans. At the center of this partnership are established entities of the respective brands – the famed ABC camouflage pattern of BAPE and the Sk8-Hi 38 DX and Authentic DX 44 of the Californian company. The Sk8-Hi sticks to the classic black.white colorway, with outlines of the pattern adorning the canvas portion of the upper, while white contrast stitching, laces, outsoles, and racing stripe embody the SK8-Hi look down to a tee. Just a touch of the standard camo is seen on the tongue label, off-set by the red Off The Wall board logo.
Master & Dynamic Launches Its First-Ever Gaming Headset

Premium audio brand Master & Dynamic is now introducing its first-ever gaming headset, giving esports fans a luxury option to add to their collection. Boasting the company’s usual sleek design language, the new MG20 headset sounds just as good as it looks, with 50mm Beryllium drivers supporting 7.1 surround sound providing just the right atmosphere and immersion for those gaming sessions. Qualcomm aptX HD capability ensures your music is equally fantastic, and aptX Low-Latency keeps mobile gaming delay-free.
Mrs Hinch Has Launched A New Loungewear Collection With F&F

Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - is a cleaning God, with a superhuman ability to scrub and sanitise that has won her a following of 4.2 million. But as well as sorting out your hygiene habits, Mrs Hinch has other designs, this time on your wardrobe - and they're a lot more relaxing than scrubbing your bathtub or cleaning your mattress.
eSalon Launches First-Ever No Ammonia Custom At-Home Hair Color

ESalon has launched the first-ever ammonia-free permanent customized at-home hair color formula. The company's new 0% ammonia permanent hair color can be ordered in a made-to-order professional-grade hair color box, shipped directly to subscribers' homes. Graham Jones, CEO of eSalon, says, "Our high-accuracy proprietary dispensing and blending technology allows us...
Person
Jil Sander
Budweiser launches its first-ever global energy drink in India

Belgium-headquartered AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, has launched ‘Budweiser Beats’ in India. The energy drink is the first in any market from Budweiser. With a formidable brewing heritage, Anheuser-Busch InBev is home to many global beer brands like Corona, Stella Artois and Hoegaarden, as well as many local champion brands. Budweiser remains its flagship in the portfolio.
Cartografie launches its first ever advent calendar

For Christmas 2021, Cartografie has launched their first ever advent calendar, made up of 25 pralines, ganaches and discs inside a wooden box. The chocolates, created by Head Chocolatier Kae Shibata, include Cartografie best sellers as well as brand new creations just for the festive period such as a Japanese Christmas classic themed cube with Shotokeki ganache and Lapin Rouille champagne and demerara sugar ganache encased by Vanuatu cocoa for the big day.
Boots has launched its biggest ever Black Friday sale and it's real GOOD

Holding off until Black Friday to start your Christmas shopping? The wait is over as the Black Friday Boots sale has launched, and it's the biggest EVER. With thousands of products expected to have unmissable savings, we've rounded up the best deals so you don't miss out. But, hurry products are selling out fast.
Aldi has released its first ever gin advent calendar

Not to induce panic but it’s already November which means it’s time to start choosing which advent calendar you want and snap it up before it sells out. One we’ve got our eye on is Aldi’s first-ever Gin Advent Calendar, packed full of the delicious tipple. In recent years, alternative...
Maharishi Mixes Technical and Natural Elements in Latest FW21 Drop

Following on from its recent link up with Fracap, London-based label maharishi has now released a capsule of technical-inspired garments. Forming part of the label’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, this capsule encapsulates maharishi’s “respect nature, utilize technology” ethos, with technical fabrics used alongside references to the natural world. A key example...
Body of Work Launches Debut Made in Canada Sportswear Collection

Emerging label Body of Work has launched its first collection, showcasing its focus on thoughtful design and high-quality pieces through a range of Made in Canada sportswear. The initial offering features classic pieces, with a sweatshirt and sweatpants arriving in simple black or “Ash” colorways, while a boxy T-shirt also comes in white . All of the items are designed, knitted, dyed, cut and sewn in Canada, with production taking place just an hour away from the Toronto-based design studio.
Supreme and JUNYA WATANABE COMME des GARÇONS MAN Ready Box Logo Hoodie Release

Shortly after releasing their Fall 2021 collaboration, Supreme and JUNYA WATANABE COMME des GARÇONS MAN have come together to ready a Box Logo Hoodie release. Building on the New York skate imprint signature street staple style, the special collaborative item highlights Junya Watanabe’s innovative outlook of construction and shape with an unexpected material mix.
Take a First Look at the Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Collab

After the surfacing of a rumored item list and box logo sticker, we now have a first look at the upcoming Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the New York skate imprint and iconic jeweler posted a video showing Supreme team rider Sean Pablo wearing a piece from the team-up. The evocative clip focuses on a pearl necklace accented by a vertical silver oval pendant. The tag features “PLEASE RETURN TO” arched at the top with Supreme’s box logo branding directly below, underscored by text celebrating both brands’ “NEW YORK” roots and “925” marking Tiffany’s silver alloy.
Moncler Genius Teams With G-SHOCK for a Collaborative GM2100-1AER

Genius has been fairly active in terms of producing collaborative projects as of late. It recently linked up with HYKE for a monochromatic apparel collection as well as Gentle Monster to debut conceptual eyewear for the brand’s groundbreaking digital show. And now, Moncler Genius is forming an alliance with G-SHOCK to produce a super clean and collaborative GM2100-1AER.
Palmes Tennis Society Spotlights Fall 2021 Collection in New Campaign

After revealing its second collection recently, Copenhagen-based label Palmes Tennis Society has now shone a spotlight on the collection through a new campaign. Shot by photographer Simon Heger Knudsen, the campaign keeps to the brands’ tennis roots, with a series of images captured on and around the courts. The imagery...
Concepts Announces Its New Balance 992 "Low Hanging Fruit” and “Nothing Is Real” Apparel Collection

You’ve got to tip your hat to Deon Point and his crew over at Concepts for their efforts in incorporating storytelling aspects into their footwear and apparel collaborations, especially when it comes to projects with New Balance. Earlier this year, the two parties paid homage to the iconic rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox with a 57/40 collaboration, and now they will proceed with a new “Low Hanging Fruit” 992 and “Nothing Is Real” apparel assemblage.
99%IS- Delivers Drop 1 of Its Vol. 16 "OUR STORY WiLL BE H1%STORY" Collection

Unveiled this past summer, South Korean label 99%IS- has now delivered Drop 1 of its Vol. 16 “OUR STORY WiLL BE H1%STORY” collection. Serving as the latest expression of designer Bajowoo‘s outlook of punk styling, the latest range is defined by bright and bold tones and street-leaning elements. The 53 piece drop is comprised of hoodies, cardigans, T-shirts, pants and accessories with most items existing as unisex designs.
GU and SOPH. Release Relaxed "1MW by SOPH." Capsule Collection

Japanese clothing retailer GU has teamed up with SOPH. again for the second collaborative capsule titled “1MW by SOPH.”. After its first debut of relaxed lifestyle staples, the two labels are now back with some winter pieces all in a natural color palette. Spanning garments in beige, olive, grey, black and coral, the ready-to-wear assemblage features fleece jackets, pullovers, hoodies, tees, tapered pants, and cargo pants — all marked with “1MW by SOPH” branding while SOPH.’s logo can be seen scattered throughout. One highlight item is the bandana graphic piece designed by YAR led by YOSHIROTTEN. The winter-ready lineup spans from unisex, kids and babywear offerings.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

If it’s big coats and cozy outerwear you’re after this week, the fifth instalment of Palace’s Winter 2021 collection certainly has a lot to offer. Showcased earlier this month with a lookbook shot by photographer Larissa Hofmann, week 5 of the London label’s seasonal offering sees the launch of its much-anticipated balaclava puffer — dubbed the Pertex Jacket — in a quartet of hues including brown, green, black and red.
Stüssy and Dr. Martens Reunite For Rugged Two-Piece Collaboration

Dr. Martens and Stüssy have reunited this season for a rugged reimagined take on the latter’s signature 6-eye boot, which was originally inspired by one of the former’s 1960s work boots. The duo are no strangers to collaborative releases, having linked up on countless occasions including a “Cheetah Print” collection...
