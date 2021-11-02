Timberland Has Launched Its First-Ever Rental Collection

Japanese streetwear institution turned global icon is continuing their busybody ways as A Bathing Ape announces a full collaborative capsule with skate-lifestyle brand Vans. At the center of this partnership are established entities of the respective brands – the famed ABC camouflage pattern of BAPE and the Sk8-Hi 38 DX and Authentic DX 44 of the Californian company. The Sk8-Hi sticks to the classic black.white colorway, with outlines of the pattern adorning the canvas portion of the upper, while white contrast stitching, laces, outsoles, and racing stripe embody the SK8-Hi look down to a tee. Just a touch of the standard camo is seen on the tongue label, off-set by the red Off The Wall board logo.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO