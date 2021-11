Zillow’s faulty trading algorithm, which caused it to overpay for thousands of homes, left investors feeling they paid too much for its stock. Its shares staged a modest rebound on Thursday, climbing about 3 percent, a day after they lost more than a fifth of their value on news the company scuttled its once-promising foray into iBuying, or instant buying, and said it would lay off a quarter of its employees. Zillow’s shares have slid since February, erasing more than half its market value, even as home prices surged nationwide.

