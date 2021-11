It looks like this Bulls team has a problem. They don't seem to understand they are not supposed to win games like Monday's 128-114 victory over the Boston Celtics, trailing by 19 points late in the third quarter, facing those superstar franchise players that they supposedly don't have and the ones that they do have who supposedly don't so much fit together, especially because one doesn't understand the importance of three-point shooting, and in one of those revered places you are not supposed to win on the road.

