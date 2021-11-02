CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

LGI Homes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $100.6 million. The The Woodlands, Texas-based...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
The Motley Fool

Why Silvergate Capital Stock Soared 35% in October

Silvergate Capital's stock price is up over 180% year to date. The company saw net income climb 231% year over year. Silvergate is the exclusive issuer of Meta Platforms' new Diem stablecoin. What Happened. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), the holding company for Silvergate Bank, saw its stock price climb 35.6% in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgi Homes#Snapshot#Net Income#Ap#Lgi Homes Inc#Lgih#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
The Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Was Up Today

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock beat the market on Monday, closing the session up 5.2%. The tech specialist, which helps enterprises serve digital content to their customers, provided details on its strong third-quarter results. So what. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, Fastly on Monday gave investors more context around the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy