Davis City Council to Consider 25 Public Safety Recommendations

By Vanguard Administrator
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city in the last few months has implemented key reforms in public safety. But there are a number of other issues on the table. The following is a status report on 25 public safety recommendations…. Allow DOJ and RIPA Board to analyze the 2020 RIPA data and reassess...

Sunday Commentary: Timing for General Plan Now Puzzling

Davis, CA – When they first rolled out the sequencing here, it made a little bit of sense—the city of Davis would roll out the Downtown Plan first and then roll into a General Plan update. A big problem now is that we still don’t have the Downtown Plan done—I’m told by city officials early 2022 now—and at this point, we should probably re-think some of it in light of COVID-inspired changes.
DAVIS, CA
davisvanguard.org

Two Candidates Emerge For Saylor’s Supervisor Seat

Davis, CA – With Don Saylor announcing that he will not seek a fourth term in 2022, the Supervisor position is now open, and depending on what happens with redistricting, the seat remains predominantly situated in Davis. Emerging as candidates this week with duel-announcements were Davis Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs...
DAVIS, CA

