Global climate talks deliver moves to cut methane and deforestation

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Glasgow have pledged to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane. While major powers have traded blame for the world’s inability to agree on rapid reductions in...

24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
Failed Energy Policy: The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crunch

Temperatures in Europe plummet, demand for natural gas increases. Wind production falls by as much as 15%, requiring more natural gas. With limited supplies, Europe sees benchmark prices for natural gas rise 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to rescue Europe from the brink of energy disaster. The bargain? Approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that will render Europe even more beholden to Russia for future energy.
China gives 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov 5 – official

BEIJING (Reuters) – China had given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 5, Mi Feng, China’s health spokesman, told a briefing on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a bulletin that China had administered 2.312 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of Nov. 5, an increase of about 8.6 million from the previous day.
The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
Global climate talks in Glasgow aren’t very global

One of the most anticipated rounds of international climate negotiations this decade will go down at a United Nations summit in Glasgow over the next couple weeks. But many representatives from the frontlines of the climate crisis won’t be there: people from islands that may be lost under rising seas, representatives of indigenous tribes, and activists who typically turn high-level negotiations into boisterous events with their demonstrations.
Global watchdog to track promised cuts to potent greenhouse gas methane

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Nations and the European Union launched a global watchdog on Sunday to monitor governments’ pledged reductions of greenhouse gas methane that have the potential to make a rapid contribution to limiting temperature rises. Especially in Europe and the United States, where governments plan tighter regulation...
‘We can’t drink oil’: Leaders must commit to ending new fossil fuel projects at Cop26, says Vanessa Nakate

World leaders must commit to ending all new fossil fuel projects at the Cop26 climate summit, young climate activist Vanessa Nakate has said.On the eve of the UN summit, the Ugandan environmentalist told The Independent that plans to tackle the climate crisis must not leave room for more oil and gas development.It comes after The Independent reported that 70 of the world’s leading climate scientists have called for Boris Johnson to stop all new investment in fossil fuels ahead of the summit.An influential report from the world’s energy watchdog released in May said there can be no further fossil...
Global climate talks open to cries of betrayal, blame

GLASGOW (Reuters) – A U.N. conference seen critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change launches amid acrimony on Monday after major industrialised nations were accused of dragging their feet on ambitious new commitments. The COP26 conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow comes a day after G20...
ENVIRONMENT
