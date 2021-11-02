CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy skies and mild temperatures for your Tuesday – Mark

KXLY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 2:. Cloud and mild temperatures are in the...

www.kxly.com

KXLY

Nice Monday, then wet with a chance of snow tomorrow – Matt

It’s a nice but chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and a light breeze that will make it feel like the 20s. Monday afternoon looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and highs rising to the upper 40s. It should be a great day to get the last of your fall leaves raked up before things get less pleasant on Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
Anchorage Daily News

Snow expected to stick around in Anchorage, with low temperatures and clear skies this week

Low temperatures and sunny skies are expected in Anchorage this week, a meteorologist said. Snow settled in Anchorage and the Matanuska and Susitna valleys early Sunday, leaving anywhere from a trace amount of snow up to an inch. High pressure is building into the area from Interior Alaska and the Yukon Territory and will bring low temperatures in the next few days, said National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Markle. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s, with lows dropping from 5 to 15 degrees, he said.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
KXLY

Light snow tries to creep down into northern valleys overnight- Matt

While it’s been dry and pleasant throughout Sunday around the region, the snow has kept falling in the Cascades. A little surge of moisture tonight should carry some wet weather over into our area Sunday night. Light valley rain and mountain snow showers will linger through the evening and overnight hours north of I-90. As temperatures cool off tonight, snow could make it down into the valleys of Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, Shoshone, and Bonner counties. Any snowflakes tonight are unlikely to accumulate with the exception of around Lookout Pass and Sherman Pass, where an inch or two could fall.
WNEM

Mild & bright Monday, shower chances return Tuesday

Good Monday afternoon! We hope you're having a great start to the week. After a beautiful end to the weekend, we get another great day to start the week!. However, we are tracking a few systems this week that could bring rain and even snow chances back into the forecast.
binghamtonhomepage.com

November 8 weather forecast: Sunshine and mild temperatures stick around

(Monday, November 8, 2021) The nice weather from the weekend spills over to the start of the new school and work week. Enjoy the sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures the next few days. High pressure keeps our weather really nice, especially by early November standards most of this week. Monday...
Daily Camera

Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 53 today in Boulder

Boulder should see cloudy skies with highs in the 50s today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 53 and an overnight low of 33. Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 58 and an overnight...
BOULDER, CO

