Cloudy skies and mild temperatures for your Tuesday – Mark

While it’s been dry and pleasant throughout Sunday around the region, the snow has kept falling in the Cascades. A little surge of moisture tonight should carry some wet weather over into our area Sunday night. Light valley rain and mountain snow showers will linger through the evening and overnight hours north of I-90. As temperatures cool off tonight, snow could make it down into the valleys of Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, Shoshone, and Bonner counties. Any snowflakes tonight are unlikely to accumulate with the exception of around Lookout Pass and Sherman Pass, where an inch or two could fall.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO