CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Small-Cap Infrastructure Stock to Triple the Market

By Matthew Clark
moneyandmarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you wanted to get into the tech boom in recent years, buying well-known stocks such as Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) or Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG) was a smart move. Buying and holding shares of AAPL five years ago would have returned 438% to date. On GOOG, you would...

moneyandmarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

How Bitcoin Has Performed Compared To Top Stocks

Bitcoin has grown to become one of the preferred investment options in recent times. Its popularity among investors can be credited to the returns the asset has brought in its decade of existence. It is one of the few assets that has consistently served as a hedge against inflation while bringing massive gains to its holders. Seeing these gains, more investors have wanted a bigger slice of the pie.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Another Small-Cap Gem for Your Consideration

I wrote last time about the incredible discounts now available on most small-cap stocks versus their mega-cap competition for your investment capitalThe chart below shows that this is the second best time in over 20 years to be "positioning small" to "win big". I last wrote about trucking firm Heartland Express ( (HTLD) ) back on Sep20. Since then...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
moneyandmarkets.com

Holiday Spending Spree Will Boost High-Momentum Clothing Stock

The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on every sector of the market. It hit consumer discretionary and consumer cyclicals hard as stores worldwide closed to help stop the spread of the virus. This was more apparent in the clothing industry. Spending dropped 7.7% globally. But now the industry is making...
APPAREL
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 64 points on gains for Caterpillar, American Express shares

Shares of Caterpillar and American Express are seeing positive growth Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 64 points, or 0.2%, higher. Caterpillar's shares have climbed $7.39 (3.6%) while those of American Express are up $3.24 (1.8%), combining for an approximately 70-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) Dow Inc. (DOW) and Visa (V) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Small Cap Stocks#Intrepid Potash#Large Cap Stocks#Apple Inc#Aapl#Alphabet Inc#Goog#The Ishares Russell 2000#Iwm
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Was Up Today

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock beat the market on Monday, closing the session up 5.2%. The tech specialist, which helps enterprises serve digital content to their customers, provided details on its strong third-quarter results. So what. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, Fastly on Monday gave investors more context around the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Silvergate Capital Stock Soared 35% in October

Silvergate Capital's stock price is up over 180% year to date. The company saw net income climb 231% year over year. Silvergate is the exclusive issuer of Meta Platforms' new Diem stablecoin. What Happened. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), the holding company for Silvergate Bank, saw its stock price climb 35.6% in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy