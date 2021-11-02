Woman’s body found in Tampa roadway, police investigating
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a woman’s body was found on a street in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa Tuesday morning.
Police were sent to the area of 9th Street and Fairbanks Avenue, following reports of a body in the roadway.
A woman’s body was found at the scene at about 6 a.m.
An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.
