Tampa, FL

Woman’s body found in Tampa roadway, police investigating

WFLA
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a woman’s body was found on a street in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa Tuesday morning.

Police were sent to the area of 9th Street and Fairbanks Avenue, following reports of a body in the roadway.

A woman’s body was found at the scene at about 6 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.

