Crews battle down blaze at Vancouver apartment, 1 displaced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once person was displaced after a fire sprung up at a Vancouver apartment building on Monday afternoon.

Flames sparked at a two-story apartment complex on Murton Street around 2 p.m. At the same time, several Vancouver Fire units were training at a nearby station — once the call came in, they were able to respond to the scene within minutes.

The first crew arrived to see flames coming from a window on the second floor. Firefighters immediately started attacking the blaze, bringing it under control within 20 minutes. A total of 24 firefighters responded to the scene.

According to officials, the fire was contained to one unit. An adjacent unit suffered some minor smoke damage, as well.

One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation.

