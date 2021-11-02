CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Crews battle down blaze at Vancouver apartment, 1 displaced

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nHZX_0ck0u1go00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once person was displaced after a fire sprung up at a Vancouver apartment building on Monday afternoon.

Flames sparked at a two-story apartment complex on Murton Street around 2 p.m. At the same time, several Vancouver Fire units were training at a nearby station — once the call came in, they were able to respond to the scene within minutes.

The first crew arrived to see flames coming from a window on the second floor. Firefighters immediately started attacking the blaze, bringing it under control within 20 minutes. A total of 24 firefighters responded to the scene.

According to officials, the fire was contained to one unit. An adjacent unit suffered some minor smoke damage, as well.

One person was displaced as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Accidents
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Weather#Accident
KOIN 6 News

Large tree falls onto NW Portland home, damages gas line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large tree fell onto a house and into the road in Northwest Portland on Friday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fallen oak at Northwest Maywood Drive shortly before 9 a.m. PF&R called up Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division — which is […]
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
KOIN 6 News

2 arrested in Eugene cookie shop assault over masks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman were arrested for assaulting the owner of Crumb Together in Eugene, after being asked to leave the store for refusing to wear masks, according to police. The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Ricki Scott Collin, and 45-year-old Amy Verlee Hall — both from Portland. Just […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy