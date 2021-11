Police responded to reports of a car with heavy front-end damage traveling south in northbound lanes with no headlights near Brecksville and Pleasant Valley roads Oct. 17. The driver was stopped for running a red light and police saw the front-end damage and “dirt and vegetation” on the passenger side of the car, reports said. The driver said she was on her way to Warrensville and identified the city she was in as “Plecksville,” according to reports. She failed field sobriety tests, refused to take a breath test and was arrested. Police later determined that she had struck three tree boxes on State Route 21.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO