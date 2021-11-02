UPDATE: All lanes of Route 60 are now back open in Belle

UPDATE (8:34 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2): According to Metro 911, all east and westbound lanes of Route 60 in Belle are now back open.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All Eastbound and Westbound lanes of Route 60 are shut down following a major accident Tuesday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident involved a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Kanawha Boulevard East and Burning Springs Road. It happened just before 7 A.M.

Deputies say one person was trapped inside the vehicle upside down after crossing the median. One person was taken to an area hospital.

There is no word on how long Route 60 will be shut down.

