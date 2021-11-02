3 things to watch as the Mavericks try to beat the Heat

If you watched the first six games of Mavericks basketball, you are probably as confused as I am. I feel like I’ve been sent back to the ‘90s with a time machine, and I’m watching the Pat Riley’s Knicks all over again. Your Dallas Mavericks, with the same group of players who set the record for historically best offense only two years ago, are averaging less than 100 points per game. It’s hard to believe that a Luka Doncic-led team could be the worst shooting team in the NBA and the 27th-ranked offense, but here we are. In an attempt to clean up the game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver implemented new rules to prevent foul-hunting. But it seems that Silver forgot to tell NBA stars like Doncic that hand-checking will be reinstated as well, and as a result, we’ve seen a league regression on offense and a lot of bad shooting.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO