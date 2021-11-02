CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things to watch as the Mavericks try to beat the Heat

Mavs Moneyball
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks are coming off their best win of the young season versus the Sacramento Kings. Dallas has begun the season 3-0...

Dallas Mavericks: Is the Leadership Council a good thing?

There hasn’t been much to get excited about this season for the Dallas Mavericks. Standing 2-1 after some up and down performances, things could certainly be worse. But they could also clearly could be going better. It’s hard to gleam any worthwhile trends from such a small sample size, except,...
3 things for the Mavericks first home game against the Rockets

When it comes to this intra-Texan, Southwest Division rivalry, much of the past four or five years have been defined by Maverick futility and getting shredded by human buzzsaw and perennial MVP candidate James Harden and his Houston Rockets. Well, Harden and his cool beard have found greener pasture in...
Are the Jazz, Bulls, Heat, Hawks and Mavericks contenders or pretenders?

It's time for an early-season heat check on the contenders and pretenders in the NBA. The likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are expected to be in the title race, but which teams could join them?. NBA.com's Kane Pitman and Benyam Kidane get...
Three things as the Mavericks host the Kings on Halloween

Record 3-2 3-2 Points per game leader Luka Doncic (22.4) Harrison Barnes (25.0) Rebounds per game leader Luka Doncic (8.6) Harrison Barnes (10.4) Team Field Goal % .396% (last in NBA) .454 % (10th) Team Three Point Shooting % .310% (27th) .340% (12th) Opponents Field Goal % .452% (19th) .444%...
Kyle Lowry
Balanced Heat hold off late Mavericks rally, win 125-110

DALLAS (AP) — Four Miami Heat players had 22 or more points for the first time in franchise history in holding off a late Dallas rally to beat the Mavericks 125-110 on Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, 15 of them in the second quarter. Jimmy Butler added 23 points, Kyle Lowry had 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds. Luka Doncic scored a season-high 33 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games. Jalen Brunson added 25 points in his first start of the season.
Banged-up Mavericks look to stand up to streaking Heat

Dallas Mavericks 7-foot-3 power forward Kristaps Porzingis -- nicknamed the "Unicorn" -- has been more like a ghost of late after missing the past three games due to back tightness. He figures to be questionable again when the Mavs host the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Even so, the Mavs...
Heat vs Mavericks NBA live stream reddit for Nov. 2

The 5-1 Miami Heat head to Texas to take on the 4-2 Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 pm ET. Powering through the league, the Miami Heat seek another win in Dallas as a prime Jimmy Butler will go toe-to-toe with Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
Mavericks outclassed by Heat in 15-point loss

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, 125-110. Though the Mavericks led by six at the end of the first quarter, the Heat outscored the Mavericks 46-32 in the second quarter to take the lead into halftime and never look back. Yes, that’s a 46-point second...
How to watch Mavericks vs. Heat: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

The Miami Heat will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Heat made easy work of the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday and...
GAME PREVIEW: Heat visit Doncic and Mavericks

The Miami Heat (5-1) will look to continue their impressive start to the season as they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (4-2) on national television Tuesday night. The Heat have climbed to #1 on the SI.com and NBA.com Power Rankings and #2 on the ESPN.com NBA Power Rankings. People are taking notice of the Heat’s hot start and I’m sure Mark Cuban would love to see the Mavs put a halt to it.
The Only Things We Think We Understand About The Mavericks So Far

If you watched the first six games of Mavericks basketball, you are probably as confused as I am. I feel like I’ve been sent back to the ‘90s with a time machine, and I’m watching the Pat Riley’s Knicks all over again. Your Dallas Mavericks, with the same group of players who set the record for historically best offense only two years ago, are averaging less than 100 points per game. It’s hard to believe that a Luka Doncic-led team could be the worst shooting team in the NBA and the 27th-ranked offense, but here we are. In an attempt to clean up the game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver implemented new rules to prevent foul-hunting. But it seems that Silver forgot to tell NBA stars like Doncic that hand-checking will be reinstated as well, and as a result, we’ve seen a league regression on offense and a lot of bad shooting.
Heat keep Mavericks from capitalizing on late rally, 125-110

Contender Comparison: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

After the Dallas Mavericks got blown out by the Miami Heat at home, Coach Kidd said he thinks the Heat are the best team in the league right now. Since then, the Heat dropped a weird game to the Celtics, but Kidd isn’t very far off. The Heat are legitimate title contenders. Are the Mavericks?
Mavericks: 3 things Dallas needs from Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks need from Kristaps Porzingis: 3. Shooting. The Mavs are taking 40.4 3-point attempts per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA, but they are connected at 30.7 percent to sit 27th. Dallas took a few more threes when KP was in the lineup, but their percentage has been virtually identical in part because Porzingis shot four of 17 from 3-point range to start the year.
