CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, AL

Tesla software recall may head off fight with US regulators

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Tesla has issued a recall that automatically sent a software update...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Tesla Fixes Recall Issue Involving Full Self-Driving Beta Software

Tesla issued a recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to fix a software update that could lead to false collision warnings resulting in unnecessary automated emergency braking. Nearly 12,000 Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles from model years 2017 to 2021...
CARS
Reuters

Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday. The California automaker said the recall of 11,704...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Is Recalling 11,700 Vehicles Across Its Model Lineup In The US

High-flying Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are slipping back from their stratospheric levels. What Happened: Tesla is recalling 11,704 vehicles due to a software communication error, a Friday filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows. The error, under a certain sequence of events, may result in false forward-collision...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Detroit, AL
Local
Alabama Business
TechCrunch

Tesla recalls 11,704 vehicles after identifying Full Self-Driving Beta software error

All of the affected vehicles had early access to the automaker’s “Full Self-Driving Beta,” it’s advanced driver assistance system. The system, which is still in beta mode and requires the driver to be attentive at all times, has been released to thousands of customers in recent weeks. Tesla said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries as a result of the software error.
CARS
WDBO

Recall alert: Tesla recalls 12K vehicles over software issue

Tesla has issued a massive recall that affects all four of the company’s current models. The issue is with the cars’ “Full Self-Driving” software, The Associated Press reported. The cars could stop for no reason and deals with an automatic braking system after a software update sent on Oct. 23...
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Tesla Remotely Recalls Full Self-Driving Software for 'Phantom Braking' Problem

Tesla has issued a recall after some drivers of Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Model 3 vehicles reported that their cars had suddenly braked while in motion. The problem was faulty software that caused the vehicles’ automatic emergency braking (AEB) to incorrectly activate—an issue known as “phantom braking.” Tesla has already fixed the problem through an over-the-air (OTA) software update sent out last week.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Update#Head Off#Regulators#Ap
Carscoops

Tesla Recalls Nearly 3,000 Vehicles For Suspension Link That May Come Loose

Tesla will recall 2,822 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for a defect that may affect their front suspension. The issue affects sedans from the 2019-2021 model years and to the crossovers from the 2020-2021 model years. The problem involves two fasteners that attach the front suspension lateral link to...
CARS
theiet.org

Tesla pushed to raise safety standards of driverless function by US regulator

Tesla has been urged to limit where drivers can use its vehicles’ Autopilot function, as well as implement a system to ensure that drivers are paying attention, by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). In a letter to the automaker’s founder Elon Musk, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy questioned Musk's...
CARS
AFP

Twitter votes Elon Musk should sell 10 percent of Tesla stock

Twitter has spoken -- after Elon Musk polled his more than 62 million followers on whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares, by Sunday a majority had voted "yes." "I was prepared to accept either outcome," said Musk, who regularly takes to Twitter to make unexpected announcements or surprising comments. He did not specify when or how he plans to sell the shares. The electric car maker's query on Saturday night follows a proposal by US Congressional Democrats to tax the super wealthy more heavily by targeting stocks, which are usually only taxed when sold. Musk had already criticized the proposal at the end of October, tweeting: "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Times Daily

EU drug agency looking at data on Merck's COVID-19 pill

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's medicines agency on Monday began reviewing Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill so that it can swiftly advise national drug authorities in the 27-nation bloc that want to begin using it before it gets official approval. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

LONDON (AP) — European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships

BEIJING (AP) — Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer in its northwestern desert, possibly for practice for a future naval clash as tensions rise between the nations. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
MILITARY
The Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging, EVgo, and Quantumscape Stocks Sizzled Today

President Joe Biden is about to sign a landmark infrastructure bill. Investors in EV stocks can't contain their excitement as the bill includes billions of spending on EV infrastructure. The market is now eagerly awaiting quarterly numbers from Blink Charging and EVgo. What happened. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks shot through...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Regulators Might Yet Head Off a Stablecoin Disaster

The U.S. government has unveiled a much-awaited plan to address one of the most pressing issues in the realm of cryptocurrencies: how to regulate stablecoins, digital representations of fiat currency that present grave dangers but also hold great promise. The proposals are good, and should be implemented as quickly as...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy