First Glance: Navy Midshipmen

By Bryan Driskell
 6 days ago

The 8th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) look to win their third game in a row this weekend when it takes on the Navy Midshipmen (2-6). We kick off our coverage of this matchup with a first glance look at Navy.

Game Date: Saturday, November 6

Start Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: NBC

Line: Notre Dame -20.5, O/U 46.5

We kick off our deep dive into the Midshipmen with a first glance look at the coaching staff, results, and statistical leaders.

HEAD COACH - Ken Niumatalolo, 14th season

Navy Record: 103-73

Niumatalolo has had a long and mostly successful career at Navy. He led the Midshipmen to winning records in nine of his first ten seasons in Annapolis. In the last three seasons, however, Navy has had just one winning record (2019). Navy is currently 2-6, and during the season the athletic director fired Ivan Jasper, the offensive coordinator before allowing him to eventually return as the quarterbacks coach.

Offensive Run Game Coordinator: Ashley Ingram, 14th season

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Newberry, 3rd season

2021 RESULTS (2-6)

Marshall - Lost 49-7

Air Force - Lost 23-3

at Houston - Lost 28-20

UCF - Won 34-30

SMU - Lost 31-24

at Memphis - Lost 35-17

Cincinnati - Lost 27-20

at Tulsa - Won 20-17

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wwkhq_0ck0slnb00

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RB Isaac Ruoss - 111 att., 437 yards, 3.9 YPC, 2 TD; RB Carlinos Acie - 37 att., 287 yards, 7.8 YPC, 0 TD; RB James Harris II - 74 att., 286 yards, 3.9 YPC, 2 TD; QB Tai Lavatai - 117 att., 242 yards, 2.1 YPC, 5 TD; RB Chance Warren - 34 att., 186 yards, 5.5 YPC, 1 TD

PASSING: QB Tai Lavatai - 21 com., 39 att., 53.8%, 273 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 119.31 rating; QB Xavier Arline - 5 com., 15 att., 33.3%, 109 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 94.37 rating; QB Maasai Maynor - 6 com., 13 att., 46.2%, 74 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 93.97 rating

RECEIVING: WR Mychal Cooper - 8 catches, 160 yards, 20.0 YPC, 1 TD; RB Chance Warren - 6 catches, 110 yards, 18.3 YPC, 0 TD; RB Mark Walker - 5 catches, 43 yards, 8.6 YPC, 0 TD; WR Kai Puailoa-Rojas - 3 catches, 84 yards, 28.0 YPC, 1 TD; RB Tyger Goslin - 3 catches, 31 yards, 10.3 YPC, 0 TD

TACKLES: LB Diego Fagot - 71 tackles; LB Johnny Hodges - 46 tackles; DB Jamal Glenn - 38 tackles; DB John Marshall - 32 tackles; DB Michael McMorris - 28 tackles

TACKLES FOR LOSS: LB Diego Fagot - 10; DE Nicholas Straw - 4.0; DE Jacob Busic - 3.5; NG Clay Cromwell - 3.5; LB Johnny Hodges - 3

SACKS: NG Clay Cromwell - 2.5; DE Jacob Busic - 2.0; four tied with 1

INTERCEPTIONS: Seven players tied with 1

