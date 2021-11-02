CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rear cover leak reveals design

By Jon Mundy
 6 days ago
All the S21 models

The rear panel for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has seemingly leaked, granting us a decent look at the affordable flagship’s design.

Samsung’s will-it-won’t-it affordable flagship revision has to have been one of the most leaked and discussed smartphones of recent months. Now another of those leaks appears to have given us a look at what the phone will look like – from behind, at least.

Twitter tipster Roland Quant (via Android Central) has posted pictures of what appears to be the rear panel component of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it looks an awful lot like the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family, as pictured above. There’s the same distinctive, swooping camera module design that we loved so much before.

Talking of cameras, this leak would appear to confirm that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple camera system incorporated into its design, as suspected.

This leaks also confirms that we’re dealing with plastic rather than metal. Again, we suspected this would be the case, given the make-up of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and indeed the Samsung Galaxy S21 itself.

These shots also grant a glimpse at the sort of colour options Samsung is going to be offering. There’s a gaudy purple, a muted sort-of-black, the obligatory white, and a slightly sickly yellowy-green. Though the low quality of the pictures probably doesn’t do that last one any favours.

Recent rumours point to a CES 2022 unveiling for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Las Vegas event is due to take place between January 5 and 8, so we have a little longer to wait.

