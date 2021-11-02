CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony air lifting PS5s to meet Christmas demands

By News
Eurogamer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has been air lifting PlayStation 5 consoles to the UK in jumbo jets in an effort to meet demand. The consoles have been in short supply since launch and demand is only going to increase as we hit Christmas. As reported by The Sun, three jumbo jets full...

www.eurogamer.net

