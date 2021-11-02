Sony air lifting PS5s to meet Christmas demands

Welcome to the new Digital Foundry Direct Weekly - our regular news show where DF team members take a time-out from their current projects to talk about the latest gaming and tech news... and for once, I'm not it! There is a decent excuse, however. The truth is that examining six different console versions of Forza Horizon 5 all of which can see comparisons alter on a biome-by-biome basis resulted in a truly colossal amount of work. In terms of embargo coverage, thankfully John Linneman had us covered with his in-depth tech analysis concentrating on the Xbox Series X version, but even on the same day, I was still wondering how to contain and present the vast amount of data I'd gleaned from all systems. Hopefully it paid off! There's still more Forza to come - with more from our studio visit, a deep dive into the PC version and something a little extra on the PC side made possible by the amazing Digital Foundry Discord community.

