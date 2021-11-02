Little Nightmares Rated For PS5, Xbox Series X/S By PEGI

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday is exactly three weeks from today, but Walmart isn't waiting: The retailer has another PS5 and Xbox Series X restock hitting today, Friday Nov. 5, at noon PT (3 p.m. ET). The availability was tweeted by Wario64, and Walmart's product pages already confirm the news. If the availability follows its usual cycle, stock will be released in 10-minute waves. That means you don't want to give up too quickly -- keep trying until the listing actually says "sold out" (or you get an error page), and make sure you're already logged in to your Walmart account with payment and shipping info up to date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO