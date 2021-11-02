CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The bond market is acting like it knows something about inflation that Biden doesn't. Traders are betting prices will keep going up and up.

By Ben Winck,Andy Kiersz
Markets Insider
 6 days ago

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

  • The White House and the Fed both say inflation will cool, but bond traders are starting to doubt them.
  • Traders sold short-dated bonds and bought long-term debt through October, signaling they expect price growth to stay high.
  • Traders are overreacting, according to JPMorgan, while Janet Yellen says she's not concerned.

The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve still expect inflation to cool down. Wall Street is starting to think they're wrong.

Data out Friday confirmed Americans' concerns: decade-high inflation still isn't going away. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 0.3% in September and 4.4% year-over-year, hitting levels not seen since the Great Recession.

The latest inflation report butts heads with the outlook shared by the Fed and the White House throughout 2021. Both have said they expect high inflation to be transitory and cool off as the economy recovered.

But in the last days of October, bond investors made big bets that the Fed would raise interest rates earlier than expected, in what would amount to an admission that higher inflation was at risk of turning permanent. As traders dumped short-duration bonds and bought long-term government debt, the difference between the two-year and the 10-year Treasury yields - also known as the yield curve - flattened the most since the summer of 2020, when inflation first started surging.

In other words, "The bond market clearly is showing inflationary pressures are intensifying, worrying some investors and that is triggering a flight to the dollar," Ed Moya, senior analyst at Oanda, said in a Friday note.

The bond market closely follows inflation signals. When inflation is expected to accelerate, investors demand higher yields to counter faster price growth. A flattened yield curve can suggest investors expect higher inflation in the short term.

The market's inflation expectations are most clearly depicted by Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS. The assets eliminate inflation risk and, as such, boast higher yields when price-growth fears intensify. With the global supply-chain crisis worsening through the fall, investors have been demanding much higher returns in case of a new inflationary crisis . Just look at this chart:

The bond market also hinges on the Fed's actions. The central bank adjusts the federal funds rate to keep inflation in check and aid the economy during downturns. Rate hikes lead to higher Treasury yields, as investors demand higher returns to coincide with higher interest rates. If traders think the Fed will raise rates ahead of schedule, bond yields tend to climb.

The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Chairman Jerome Powell announcing any updates to monetary policy in a Wednesday press conference. The Fed is expected to unveil its plan for shrinking its emergency asset purchases, but if it takes additional action toward pulling back aid, it could prove the bond traders right.

The White House is holding its ground, but pressure is mounting

The Biden administration is sticking to its guns. Inflation will still cool down by the middle of 2022 , Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on October 24.

When asked by Bloomberg on Sunday if she was worried about the flatter yield curve, she said: "No, not me. I think what we're going to see is a good, solid recovery," she said. "The unemployment rate has gone down considerably, and this is nothing like the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis."

Wall Street's biggest bank also thinks the recent move is just a temporary shuffle. Prices for the front end of the curve "look excessive," and "hikes are missing" for longer-dated Treasurys, JPMorgan analysts led by Marko Kolanovic wrote recently.

The bank thinks the market overreacted and that prices aren't totally rational. "We don't read much fundamentally in the recent yield curve flattening across [the domestic market], and believe the most likely explanations are technical," the team said, referring to periodic trends like month-end portfolio rebalancing.

The first trading day of November suggested otherwise. The yield curve flattened further on Monday, signaling more investors buying into the inflation trade. As the supply-chain crisis and global energy crunch rage on, a growing pile of cash is betting against the White House.

Comments / 21

Terry G
5d ago

When the Biden administration increases SNAP, increases child tax credit, gives free healthcare, then shuts down American oil, prices go up…. It doesn’t make prices go down????

Reply
11
Paul Meeker
5d ago

You all are wrong!!!!!!!!!😭 Spending crazily by the government prevents inflation. Joe said so!!!!!!

Reply(2)
15
Mark Wade
5d ago

I believe that even a five year old knows things that bidumb doesn't!!

Reply(1)
21
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Janet Yellen
CNET

Federal Reserve will begin tapering: What does that mean for mortgage interest rates?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced at a press briefing today that the Fed will begin the tapering of mortgage-backed securities, including bonds. The Fed plans to slow the pace of asset purchases by $15 billion monthly ($5 billion from mortgage-backed securities), with the possibility of increasing or decreasing that amount depending on the economic recovery. However, Chairman Powell declined to say what factors would warrant changing the pace of tapering.
BUSINESS
homenewshere.com

The Fed rolls back economic stimulus

The Federal Reserve is set to reduce the massive monthly asset purchases that supported the economy throughout the pandemic. CNN's Matt Egan report.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bond Market#Interest Rates#Government Debt#The White House#Fed#Jpmorgan#The Federal Reserve#Americans#Treasury#Oanda
CNET

5 things to know about inflation, rising prices and interest rates

Whether it's milk from the grocery store, plane tickets or holiday gifts, prices are on the rise. During his July testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation was rising to unexpectedly high levels, but reassured lawmakers that the Fed was monitoring the situation "night and day."
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Wages are rising, but can they keep up with inflation?

American workers are taking home bigger paychecks as employers pay up to attract and retain employees. But those same people are shelling out more for furniture, food and many other goods and services these days. It is not yet clear which side of that equation — higher pay or higher...
BUSINESS
