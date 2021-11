Although much of life has returned to normal since the pandemic began, the slow movement of goods through our economy is creating major headaches for American families. Empty shelves are becoming all too common at stores. Goods from overseas are being delayed by weeks and even months, contributing to higher shelf prices. Retailers are telling customers to do their Christmas shopping now as they expect supplies to run out early. These severe supply chain disruptions show that we have not yet escaped the economic impacts of the pandemic.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO