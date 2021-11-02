Under Armour Raises 2021 Guidance

Kellogg Co. reported third-quarter net income of $307 million, or 89 cents per share, down from $348 million, or $1.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the FactSet consensus for 94 cents. Sales of $3.622 billion were up from $3.429 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.541 billion. Kellogg U.S. cereal plant workers have gone on strike, one of many challenges the company says it faces in the fourth quarter. But Kellogg raised its full-year organic sales growth guidance to an increase of 2% to 3%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $14.041 billion, suggesting 2% growth. Kellogg stock has edged up 1.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 24% for the period.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO