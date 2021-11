VACo along with VML hosted representatives from the Office of the Attorney General, local government attorneys, and law firms involved in litigation with opioid manufacturers and distributors for a webinar on October 25 to inform localities about participation in the $26 billion national settlement with Janssen (a manufacturer of opioids) and several opioid distributors. Virginia stands to receive approximately $530 million over the course of the settlement period, with the exact amount dependent on participation by local governments. Local governments must join the settlement by January 2, 2022, to receive funds; participation requires a locality to adopt resolutions approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth and entering into the settlement agreement.

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO