It has been an excellent third-quarter earnings season so far. Of the S&P 500 stocks that have reported earnings, a majority have beaten analyst estimates. According to Factset Insight, 56% of the index companies have reported earnings so far in Q3 2021. Of those, 82% beat the consensus earnings per share (EPS). That’s higher than the five-year average of 76%. Further, not only are more companies beating estimates, but they’re also beating them by a wider margin. The five-year average beat is 8.4%. This year, it’s 190 basis points higher.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO