CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Equifax Accelerates Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 6 days ago

"We strive to empower economically healthy individuals and communities everywhere we do business and believe that a strong ESG strategy is imperative to creating a more inclusive global economy. Our ESG commitment is aligned with our purpose - to help people live their financial best," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
strategiccfo360.com

6 Steps To Building Your Environmental, Social And Governance Disclosure Strategy

Corporate sustainability has been an important societal imperative for years, but the pandemic, and growing calls for racial justice and equity, have substantially raised the stakes for businesses large and small. Today, a company’s stance on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues is far more likely to impact business performance. In this new era, companies are well advised to assess and strengthen their reporting strategies.
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

US consumers must trust their financial institution before they'll share their bank credentials

For customers to be comfortable sharing their bank credentials, trust is the most important factor. Overall, US consumers are showing interest in utilizing open-banking technology. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The data: More than a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Priority Technology, Wix Team to Accelerate, Streamline SMB Online Sales

Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings and website development platform Wix announced Thursday (Nov. 4) a new partnership aimed at boosting merchant revenues within the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) market. This partnership combines Wix’s ability to create an online presence — it has over 210 million registered users worldwide...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equifax#Energy Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Gold Price#Esg#The Equifax Cloud
Business Insider

Blue Skyre IBE Introduces ESG Focus to Help Companies Make Informed Environmental, Social and Governance Decisions

Partnering with Allovance, a recognized leader in dynamic decision-making software, ESG Focus is a tool companies need to understand the impact of specific initiatives across the environmental, social and governance spectrum. Companies can then develop an informed ESG program based on their budget and desired impact. "The disruption over the...
BUSINESS
utahbusiness.com

[WEBINAR] Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) reporting

Environmental Social Governance monitoring and reporting is undergoing dramatic change. The stakes are about to get higher for both publicly traded and private companies as ESG obligations transition from “nice to have” to conditions of doing business. It’s now essential for companies to develop ESG competency and incorporate ESG priorities...
ENVIRONMENT
Computer Weekly

Government commits millions to security investment

Westminster has committed to ploughing millions of pounds into cyber security in government in the shape of investments in the National Cyber Security Programme and in central and local government bodies, as the UK’s public sector comes under high and sustained volumes of cyber attacks. The sums announced today in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
American Progress

EVENT ADVISORY: Who Should Set Environmental, Social, and Governance Disclosure Standards?

Washington, D.C. — As evidence continues to mount that climate change poses significant financial and environmental threats to companies, and as calls for climate and racial justice sweep the globe, investors have stepped up their demand for better information about how the companies they invest in are addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns. For years, investors have relied nearly exclusively on voluntary reporting efforts to meet those demands, and a rich and varied ecosystem of reporting frameworks, standards, and independent standard-setters has emerged in response. While these voluntary standards have played an important role in the evolution of ESG reporting, they have not produced the consistent, reliable, comparable, and useful information that investors need to effectively incorporate ESG considerations into their investing and voting decisions.
ENVIRONMENT
coingeek.com

Sustainable public blockchain offers opportunity for honest environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting

The Proof of ESG initiative incorporates an agenda to reimagine ESG reporting through strategic blockchain reinvention and business transformation. TAMWORTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today, a new agenda to reimagine Environmental, Social, (Corporate) Governance reporting and environmental impact utilizing a sustainable, public blockchain was announced by SmartLedger, the world’s leading blockchain distribution channel.
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

How digital brokers can address Europe's lack of investing appetite

Digital brokers are expanding across Europe in a bid to dethrone eToro as the trading app of choice. eToro is available in 140 countries and has more than 20 million users—69% of whom are based in Europe. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry....
MARKETS
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The firm once went public in 1992, then again in 1999 following a merger, before Intel bought it for about $7.7 billion and delisted it in 2011.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Treasure Data Raises $234 Million Led by SoftBank Corp., Accelerating Growth and Beyond Marketing Vision

"We are in the age of the digital customer and now more than ever, it is critical for businesses to leverage the power of data to drive exceptional experiences," said Kazuki Ohta, co-founder and CEO of Treasure Data. "This investment by SoftBank Corp. will help us execute on our vision of bringing the CDP enterprise-wide, whether it is in marketing, service, sales or beyond. By enhancing our ability to unlock customer-centricity for brands around the world, we continue our long-standing commitment to enable success for Treasure Data's clients."
BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

ACT-IAC Accelerating Government Episode 7: Polarity Management

On this episode, we talk with award-winning author Barry Johnson about his groundbreaking work in polarity management, helping us recognize that while we are extremely adept at identifying and solving problems, many times in life we are actually faced with a polarity of two related things that must be managed together. The risks of not recognizing polarities include severely limiting both our options and our ability to make things better. Understanding and effectively managing polarities will have a profound and positive impact on both your personal and professional life!
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy